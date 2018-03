Read the side effects of Lisdexamfetamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dryness of the mouth, unpleasant taste, diarrhea, constipation and other gastrointestinal disturbances.- Dizziness, sleepiness, headache and uncontrollable shaking of a part of body.*Check whether heart and blood vessels are healthy before taking this medication.