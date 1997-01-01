Side effect(s) of Levothyroxine

Read the side effects of Levothyroxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fatigue, increased appetite, weight loss, heat intolerance, fever and excessive sweating.- Headache, hyperactivity, nervousness, anxiety, irritability, emotional lability and sleeplessness.- Tremor and muscle weakness.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, increased pulse and blood pressure, heart failure, chest pain and heart attack.- Difficulty in breathing.- Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and elevation in liver function tests.- Hair loss and flushing.- Decreased bone mineral density.- Menstrual irregularities and impaired fertility.* Avoid excess dosage.