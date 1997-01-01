Side effect(s) of Levothyroxine

Read the side effects of Levothyroxine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
General
-
Fatigue, increased appetite, weight loss, heat intolerance, fever and excessive sweating.
Central nervous system
-
Headache, hyperactivity, nervousness, anxiety, irritability, emotional lability and sleeplessness.
Musculoskeletal
-
Tremor and muscle weakness.
Heart
-
Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, increased pulse and blood pressure, heart failure, chest pain and heart attack.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal cramps and elevation in liver function tests.
Skin
-
Hair loss and flushing.
Endocrine
-
Decreased bone mineral density.
Reproductive
-
Menstrual irregularities and impaired fertility.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.