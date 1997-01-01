Side effect(s) of Levorphanol

Read the side effects of Levorphanol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Abdominal pain, dry mouth and increased sweating.
Heart
-
Shock, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate and palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and indigestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Coma, suicide attempt, convulsions, depression, dizziness, confusion, lethargy, abnormal dreams, abnormal thinking, nervousness, drug withdrawal, memory loss and sleeplessness.
Respiratory
-
Shortness of breath and bluish.
Skin
-
Itching, hives, rash and injection site reaction.
Eye
-
Abnormal and double vision.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney failure, urinary retention and difficulty in urinating.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.