Side effect(s) of Levorphanol

Read the side effects of Levorphanol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Abdominal pain, dry mouth and increased sweating.- Shock, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, slow/fast heart rate and palpitations.- Nausea, vomiting and indigestion.- Coma, suicide attempt, convulsions, depression, dizziness, confusion, lethargy, abnormal dreams, abnormal thinking, nervousness, drug withdrawal, memory loss and sleeplessness.- Shortness of breath and bluish.- Itching, hives, rash and injection site reaction.- Abnormal and double vision.- Kidney failure, urinary retention and difficulty in urinating.* Avoid excess dosage.