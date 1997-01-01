Side effect(s) of Levonorgestrel

Read the side effects of Levonorgestrel as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, increased pressure around the brain and depression.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, obstruction in bile movement, jaundice and appetite disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual irregularities, changes in libido, breast discomfort and fluid retention.
Miscellaneous
-
Weight changes, swelling of legs, hair loss and low platelet counts.
Other Precautions :
*Consult with your doctor for dosage changes.