Side effect(s) of Levofloxacin

Read the side effects of Levofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and inflammation of the throat.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sleeplessness, seizures, dizziness, confusion, hearing voices that do not exist and depression.
Eye and ENT
-
Transient decrease in vision, ocular burning, ocular pain or discomfort and foreign body sensation.
Miscellaneous
-
Injection site reactions, fever, excessive sensitivity to light and chest pain.
Other Precautions :
* Monitor liver, kidney, blood cells regularly while taking this medication.