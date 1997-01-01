Side effect(s) of Levofloxacin

Read the side effects of Levofloxacin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, constipation and inflammation of the throat.- Headache, sleeplessness, seizures, dizziness, confusion, hearing voices that do not exist and depression.- Transient decrease in vision, ocular burning, ocular pain or discomfort and foreign body sensation.- Injection site reactions, fever, excessive sensitivity to light and chest pain.* Monitor liver, kidney, blood cells regularly while taking this medication.