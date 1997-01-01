Side effect(s) of Levodopa

Read the side effects of Levodopa as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.
Central Nervous System
-
Decreased attention, memory loss, nervousness, abnormal dreams, sleeplessness, headaches, weakness, dark-colored sweat, increased sweating, fatigue, dizziness, lighteadedness, and faintness.
Miscellaneous
-
Muscle spasms, palpitations and rapid heartbeat.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.