Side effect(s) of Lepirudin

Read the side effects of Lepirudin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Heart failure.
Skin
Bleeding in injection site, wounds and allergic skin reactions.
Eye and ENT
Nosebleed.
Gastrointestinal
Gastrointestinal and rectal bleeding.
Genitourinary
Abnormal kidney function, blood in urine and vaginal bleeding.
Blood
Anemia and sepsis.
Liver
Abnormal liver function.
Respiratory
Pneumonia.
Miscellaneous
Fever and infection.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.