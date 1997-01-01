Side effect(s) of Lepirudin

Read the side effects of Lepirudin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Heart failure.- Bleeding in injection site, wounds and allergic skin reactions.- Nosebleed.- Gastrointestinal and rectal bleeding.- Abnormal kidney function, blood in urine and vaginal bleeding.- Anemia and sepsis.- Abnormal liver function.- Pneumonia.- Fever and infection.* Avoid alcohol consumption.