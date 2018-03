Read the side effects of Lenograstim as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Musculoskeletal pain, bone pain, splenic enlargement and osteoporosis.- Nausea, diarrhea and loss of appetite.- Anemia and decrease in platelet counts.- Painful skin condition, skin death and skin inflammation.- Fever, headache and painful urination.* Avoid excess dosage.