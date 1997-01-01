Side effect(s) of Lenalidomide

Read the side effects of Lenalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Fatigue, fever, swelling in the extremities, chest pain and tiredness.- Constipation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dry mouth.- Muscle cramps, back pain and bone pain.- Dizziness, tremor, difficulty in swallowing and nerve disease.- Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx, lungs.- Upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, urinary tract infection and inflammation of sinus.- Rash, increased sweating, dry skin and itching.- Loss of appetite, decrease in calcium/potassium, dehydration and decreased weight.- Blurred vision.- High or low blood pressure.* Avoid excess dosage.