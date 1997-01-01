Side effect(s) of Lenalidomide

Read the side effects of Lenalidomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Blood
-
Anemia, decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
General
-
Fatigue, fever, swelling in the extremities, chest pain and tiredness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and dry mouth.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps, back pain and bone pain.
Central Nervous system
-
Dizziness, tremor, difficulty in swallowing and nerve disease.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx, lungs.
Infection
-
Upper respiratory tract infection, pneumonia, urinary tract infection and inflammation of sinus.
Skin
-
Rash, increased sweating, dry skin and itching.
Metabolic
-
Loss of appetite, decrease in calcium/potassium, dehydration and decreased weight.
Eye
-
Blurred vision.
Heart
-
High or low blood pressure.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.