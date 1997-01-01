Side effect(s) of Leflunomide

Read the side effects of Leflunomide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
Pus, cyst, fever, hernia, uneasiness, neck pain and pelvic pain.
Heart
Chest pain, headache, palpitation, fast heart rate and dilatation/inflammation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
Gallstone, constipation, flatulence, inflammation of gastrointestinal tract, blood in stool, mouth infection, salivary gland enlargement and tooth disorder.
Blood
Anemia and skin discoloration.
Metabolic
Increased sugar/cholesterol/liver enzymes and swelling in the extremities.
Musculoskeletal
Joint/muscle pain, gangrene, bone pain, joint inflammation, muscle cramps and tendon rupture.
Central Nervous System
Anxiety, depression, dry mouth, sleeplessness, nerve pain, increased sweating and fainting.
Respiratory
Asthma, difficulty in breathing, nose bleed and lung disorder.
Skin
Pimples, inflammation, hair discoloration, blood clot, infection, rash, nail disorders, skin discoloration, skin nodule, subcutaneous nodule, skin ulcer and worsening psoriasis.
Eye and ENT
Blurred vision, cataract, inflammation of conjunctiva, eye disorder and taste perversion.
Genitourinary
Inflammation of bladder, painful urination, blood in urine, menstrual disorder, prostate disorder, urinary frequency and vaginal infection.
Other Precautions :
* Patient may develop with serious liver or lung problem, monitor liver or lung function, complete blood counts during the treatment.