Side effect(s) of Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic

Read the side effects of Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
• Pain and irritation of the eye
• Conjunctival hyperemia or redness of the eye
• Puffy eyelids
• Pigmentation of the iris of the eye and the eyelids
• Changes in the eyelashes
• Blurred vision
• Macular edema
• Infection of the cornea (bacterial keratitis)
• Worsening of eye inflammation
Other Precautions :
• Contact lens users are advised to remove the lenses before the application of latanoprostene bunod solution to avoid damage to the lens. It can be reinserted 15 minutes after administering the drops.
• Patients should be advised not to touch the tip of the container to avoid the risk of contamination as it may result in severe eye infection leading to eye damage or loss of vision.
• Stop using latanoprostene bunod and report to the emergency center if itching, swelling, redness of the eye, eye drainage or sudden changes in vision occur.