Side effect(s) of Latanoprost

Read the side effects of Latanoprost as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain.- Rash/allergic skin reaction.- Latanoprost may affect the eyelids causing redness, swelling, pain, crusting or darkening, eyelashes causing change in hair and misdirecting eyelashes. Besides, it may also cause eye inflammation, damage to the cornea, iris and retina. The medication may cause symptoms like blurring of vision, increased dryness, redness, pain, foreign body sensation and itching.- Upper respiratory tract infection, cold, flu, asthma/exacerbation of asthma, difficulty in breathing.- Muscle/joint/back pain.*If using other topical ophthalmic drugs, separate each medication by at least 5 min.*Avoid excess dosage.