Side effect(s) of Lansoprazole

Read the side effects of Lansoprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache.- Severe allergic reactions.- Speech disorder.- Diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, inflammation of pancreas and vomiting.- Urinary retention.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, neutrophils, anemia and bleeding.- Liver damage.- Injection site pain/reaction and life threatening allergic reactions.*Do not change the dose or stop taking this medication unless advised by health care provider.