Side effect(s) of Lansoprazole

Read the side effects of Lansoprazole as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
Headache.
Skin
Severe allergic reactions.
Eye and ENT
Speech disorder.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, abdominal pain, constipation, nausea, inflammation of pancreas and vomiting.
Genitourinary
Urinary retention.
Blood
Decrease in white blood cells, platelets, neutrophils, anemia and bleeding.
Liver
Liver damage.
Miscellaneous
Injection site pain/reaction and life threatening allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
*Do not change the dose or stop taking this medication unless advised by health care provider.