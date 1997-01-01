Side effect(s) of Lamivudine

Read the side effects of Lamivudine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, nausea, uneasiness, fatigue, nasal signs and symptoms, diarrhea and cough.- Fever or chills.- Vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, abdominal cramps and indigestion.- Nerve disease, sleep disorders, dizziness and depression.- Skin rashes.- Muscle/Joint pain.* Advice parents to monitor pediatric patients for symptoms of pancreatitis.