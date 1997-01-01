Side effect(s) of Lamivudine

Read the side effects of Lamivudine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most common
-
Headache, nausea, uneasiness, fatigue, nasal signs and symptoms, diarrhea and cough.
Body as a Whole
-
Fever or chills.
Gastrointestinal
-
Vomiting, loss of appetite, abdominal pain, abdominal cramps and indigestion.
Central Nervous System
-
Nerve disease, sleep disorders, dizziness and depression.
Skin
-
Skin rashes.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle/Joint pain.
Other Precautions :
* Advice parents to monitor pediatric patients for symptoms of pancreatitis.