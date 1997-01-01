Side effect(s) of Lacosamide

Read the side effects of Lacosamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe reactions
Dizziness, incoordination, vomiting, double vision, nausea, fainting, and blurred vision.
Eye and ENT
Inner ear damage.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea.
General
Fatigue, gait disturbances and weakness.
Skin
Bruising, itching, rash and skin laceration.
Central Nervous system
Headache, drowsiness, tremor, night blindness, balance disorder, memory loss and depression.
♦Heart- Slow heart rate.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.