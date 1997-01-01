Side effect(s) of Labetalol

Read the side effects of Labetalol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a whole
-
Fatigue, weakness and headache.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, indigestion, abdominal pain, diarrhea and taste disturbances.
Central nervous system
-
Dizziness, tingling and drowsiness.
Autonomic nervous system
-
Nose stuffiness, ejaculation failure, impotence and increased sweating.
Heart
-
Slow heart beat and low blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Skin
-
Rash.
Special senses
-
Visual disturbances.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.