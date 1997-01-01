Side effect(s) of Ketotifen

Read the side effects of Ketotifen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache and inflammation of nose.- Allergic reactions, burning or stinging, inflammation, discharge from eyes, dry eyes, eye pain, eyelid disorder, itching, increased tears, dilation of the pupils, oversensitivity to light and rash.- Drowsiness, dizziness, flu syndrome and inflammation of pharynx.* Avoid alcohol consumption.