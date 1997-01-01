Side effect(s) of Ketotifen

Read the side effects of Ketotifen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Headache and inflammation of nose.
Eye
-
Allergic reactions, burning or stinging, inflammation, discharge from eyes, dry eyes, eye pain, eyelid disorder, itching, increased tears, dilation of the pupils, oversensitivity to light and rash.
Miscellaneous
-
Drowsiness, dizziness, flu syndrome and inflammation of pharynx.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid alcohol consumption.