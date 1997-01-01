Side effect(s) of Ketoprofen

Read the side effects of Ketoprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Indigestion, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, flatulence, loss of appetite, vomiting and mouth ulcer.- Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, uneasiness, depression and excitation.- Ringing in the ear and visual disturbances.- Rash.- Impairment of kidney function.* Avoid excess dosage.