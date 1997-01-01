Side effect(s) of Ketoprofen

Read the side effects of Ketoprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, constipation, flatulence, loss of appetite, vomiting and mouth ulcer.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, drowsiness, uneasiness, depression and excitation.
Eye and ENT
-
Ringing in the ear and visual disturbances.
Skin
-
Rash.
Genitourinary
-
Impairment of kidney function.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.