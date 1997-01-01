Side effect(s) of Isotretinoin

Read the side effects of Isotretinoin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Allergic reactions.- Palpitations, fast heart rate and stroke.- Increased blood cholesterol level.- Inflammatory bowel disease, bleeding, inflammation of the gums, peptic ulcer and nausea.- Bone weakness, calcification of tendons and ligaments, premature epiphyseal closure, decrease in bone mineral density including muscle/joint pain.- Dizziness, drowsiness, headache, insomnia, lethargy, uneasiness, nervousness, tingling, seizures, stroke, fainting, weakness, suicidal thoughts, suicide attempts, depression, psychosis, aggression and violent behaviors.- Abnormal menses.- Asthma.* It may cause the bones to weaken or thicken abnormally and may increase the risk of certain bone injuries in people who perform some types of physical activity. Consult with your doctor before performing such activities.