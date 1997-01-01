Side effect(s) of Isosorbide

Read the side effects of Isosorbide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and fainting.- Itching and rash.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, tooth disorder and vomiting.- Painful urination, impotence and increased urinary frequency.- Joint pain.- Agitation, anxiety, confusion, incoordination, increased appetite, sleeplessness, nervousness and nightmares.- Asthma and upper-respiratory tract infection.- Weakness, blurred vision, cold sweats, double vision, uneasiness, neck stiffness and rigors.* Avoid excess dosage.