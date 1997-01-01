Side effect(s) of Isosorbide

Read the side effects of Isosorbide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, low blood pressure, palpitations, fast heart rate and fainting.
Skin
-
Itching and rash.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, indigestion, tooth disorder and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Painful urination, impotence and increased urinary frequency.
Musculoskeletal
-
Joint pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Agitation, anxiety, confusion, incoordination, increased appetite, sleeplessness, nervousness and nightmares.
Respiratory
-
Asthma and upper-respiratory tract infection.
Miscellaneous
-
Weakness, blurred vision, cold sweats, double vision, uneasiness, neck stiffness and rigors.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.