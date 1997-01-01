Side effect(s) of Isocarboxazid

Read the side effects of Isocarboxazid as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Dizziness.
Miscellaneous
-
Drowsiness, anxiety, chills, memory loss, over active, lethargy, sleepiness and fainting.
Skin
-
Increased sweating.
Musculoskeletal
-
Heavy feeling.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure and palpitations.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation and diarrhea.
Genitourinary
-
Impotence, urinary frequency and urinary hesitancy.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sleeplessness, tremor, jerks and tingling.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.