Side effect(s) of Irinotecan

Read the side effects of Irinotecan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, drowsiness, trouble sleeping, weakness, headache, lightheadedness, confusion, dizziness and discomfort.- Constipation, gas, increased salivation, indigestion, loss of appetite, mouth sores, nausea, stomach pain/cramps, dehydration and diarrhea.- Hair loss, sweating, redness or swelling at the injection site.- Back pain, numbness of an arm or leg, one-sided weakness, pain in the groin or lower legs.- Cough, flushing, tearing, weight loss, chest pain, fainting, fever, chills and shortness of breath.*Avoid use of laxatives because of the risk of increased diarrhea.*Avoid extravasations.