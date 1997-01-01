Side effect(s) of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide

Read the side effects of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
-
Chest pain, fatigue, influenza.
Heart
-
Fluid, fast heart rate.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea and vomiting.
Immunology
-
Allergy.
Musculoskeletal
-
Musculoskeletal pain.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Genitourinary
-
Abnormality urination.
Miscellaneous
-
Headache, sinus abnormality, cough, inflammation of pharynx and nose, diarrhea, urinary tract infection, rash, anxiety, nervousness, and muscle cramp.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.