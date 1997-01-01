Side effect(s) of Irbesartan

Read the side effects of Irbesartan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Chest pain, fast heart beat and edema.
Central Nervous System
Headache, anxiety/nervousness and dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
Diarrhea, stomach upset, heartburn, abdominal pain and nausea/vomiting.
Respiratory
Upper respiratory tract infection, influenza, runny nose and sinus abnormality.
Miscellaneous
Musculoskeletal pain/trauma, fatigue, urinary tract infection and rash.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid abrupt withdrawal.