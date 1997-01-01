Side effect(s) of Ipratropium Bromide

Read the side effects of Ipratropium Bromide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Flu-like symptoms, tremor, sleeplessness, nervousness, constipation, sore throat, chest pain and difficulty in breathing.
Body as Whole
-
Back pain and headache.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Indigestion, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.
Respiratory
-
Inflammation of nose, sinus, bronchus and cough.
Potentially Fatal
- Severe allergic reactions and fast heart rate.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.