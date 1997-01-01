Side effect(s) of Ioxilan

Read the side effects of Ioxilan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
Headache, fever, blood clot at injection site, chills, allergic reaction, weakness, chest and back pain, swelling of the neck and face, pain, swelling in the extremities.
Heart
Chest pain, high or low blood pressure, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting, fast heart rate, and dilatation of blood vessels.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, gastrointestinal bleeding, ileus, liver failure.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, night blindness, fainting, decreased muscle tone.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx, nose inflammation.
Eye and ENT
Abnormal vision, eye inflammation, taste perversion.
Genitourinary
Absence of urination, painful urination, blood in urine, infection of urinary tract, and , kidney failure.
Skin
Itching, increased sweating, hives and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.