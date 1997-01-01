Side effect(s) of Ioxilan

Read the side effects of Ioxilan as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, fever, blood clot at injection site, chills, allergic reaction, weakness, chest and back pain, swelling of the neck and face, pain, swelling in the extremities.- Chest pain, high or low blood pressure, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, fainting, fast heart rate, and dilatation of blood vessels.- Nausea, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, constipation, indigestion, difficulty in swallowing, gastrointestinal bleeding, ileus, liver failure.- Dizziness, drowsiness, tingling, night blindness, fainting, decreased muscle tone.- Difficulty in breathing, inflammation of pharynx, nose inflammation.- Abnormal vision, eye inflammation, taste perversion.- Absence of urination, painful urination, blood in urine, infection of urinary tract, and , kidney failure.- Itching, increased sweating, hives and rash.* Avoid excess dosage.