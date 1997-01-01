Side effect(s) of Ioversol Injection

Read the side effects of Ioversol Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Severe Effects
Death, convulsions, stroke, coma, paralysis, kidney failure, heart arrest, seizures, rhabdomyolysis, fever and brain swelling.
Heart
Chest pain, low or high blood pressure, fluctuation arterial spasm, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, vascular trauma.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.
Central Nervous System
Headache, blurred vision, fainting, lightheadedness, hallucinations, disorientation, tingling, speech disorder, and muscle spasm.
Respiratory
Throat swelling, lung swelling, sneezing, congestion, coughing and shortness of breath.
Skin
Hives, itching, rash, swelling in the face.
Miscellaneous
Shaking, chills, bad taste, general pain, increased urination and urinary retention.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.