Side effect(s) of Ioversol Injection

Read the side effects of Ioversol Injection as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Death, convulsions, stroke, coma, paralysis, kidney failure, heart arrest, seizures, rhabdomyolysis, fever and brain swelling.- Chest pain, low or high blood pressure, fluctuation arterial spasm, slow heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, vascular trauma.- Nausea, vomiting and dry mouth.- Headache, blurred vision, fainting, lightheadedness, hallucinations, disorientation, tingling, speech disorder, and muscle spasm.- Throat swelling, lung swelling, sneezing, congestion, coughing and shortness of breath.- Hives, itching, rash, swelling in the face.- Shaking, chills, bad taste, general pain, increased urination and urinary retention.* Avoid excess dosage.