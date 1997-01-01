Side effect(s) of Iopromide

♦

lung swelling

Read the side effects of Iopromide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing,, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration.- Headache, lack of taste.- Abnormal vision.- Chest pain, dilation of a blood vessel.- Nausea and vomiting.- Back pain.- Urinary urgency.- Injection site reactions such as bleeding, blood clot, pain, swelling, redness and rash.* Avoid excess dosage.