Side effect(s) of Iopromide

Read the side effects of Iopromide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
♦ Most Common
-
Shock, coma, stroke, brain swelling, convulsions, abnormal heart rhythm, cardiac arrest, heart attack, heart failure, slow heart rate, bluish, low blood pressure, difficulty in breathing, lung swelling
, respiratory insufficiency and aspiration.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, lack of taste.
Eye
-
Abnormal vision.
Heart
-
Chest pain, dilation of a blood vessel.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea and vomiting.
Musculoskeletal
-
Back pain.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary urgency.
General
-
Injection site reactions such as bleeding, blood clot, pain, swelling, redness and rash.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.