Side effect(s) of Iodixanol

Read the side effects of Iodixanol as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decreased urination, numbness or weakness, headache, confusion, problems with vision, speech, or balance; convulsions, feeling light-headed, fainting, swelling in your hands, ankles, or feet; chest pain, wheezing.- Fever, chills, body pain, flu symptoms, dizziness, nervousness, nausea, vomiting, warmth, unusual or unpleasant taste, skin redness or itching, sleep disorder.* Avoid excess dosage.