Side effect(s) of Interferon Gamma 1B

Read the side effects of Interferon Gamma 1B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain.- Low blood pressure, fainting, fast heart rate, heart block, heart failure and heart attack.- Confusion, disorientation, gait disturbance, Parkinsonian symptoms, seizure, hallucinations and stroke.- Liver impairment, gastrointestinal bleeding and inflammation of pancreas.- Blood clot events such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.- Increased level of blood sugar and cholesterol.- Fast breathing, asthma and lung inflammation.- Reversible kidney insufficiency.- Chest discomfort and exacerbation of skin patches.* Avoid excess dosage.