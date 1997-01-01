Side effect(s) of Interferon Gamma 1B

Read the side effects of Interferon Gamma 1B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Fever, headache, rash, chills, injection site redness, tenderness, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and muscle/joint pain.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, fainting, fast heart rate, heart block, heart failure and heart attack.
Central Nervous System
-
Confusion, disorientation, gait disturbance, Parkinsonian symptoms, seizure, hallucinations and stroke.
Gastrointestinal
-
Liver impairment, gastrointestinal bleeding and inflammation of pancreas.
Blood
-
Blood clot events such as deep venous thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.
Metabolic
-
Increased level of blood sugar and cholesterol.
Respiratory
-
Fast breathing, asthma and lung inflammation.
Genitourinary
-
Reversible kidney insufficiency.
Others
-
Chest discomfort and exacerbation of skin patches.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.