Side effect(s) of Interferon Beta 1A

Read the side effects of Interferon Beta 1A as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder.- Injection site reactions and injection site necrosis.- Muscle tightness, poor coordination, epilepsy and drowsiness.- Thyroid disorder.- Abdominal pain and dry mouth.- Increased level of liver enzymes and abnormal liver function.- Muscle/joint/back pain.- Decrease in blood cells, anemia and swelling of lymph nodes.- Rash and redness.- Increased urinary frequency and urinary incontinence.- Abnormal vision.*Avoid excess dosage.