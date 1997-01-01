Side effect(s) of Interferon Beta 1A

Read the side effects of Interferon Beta 1A as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Influenza-like symptoms (headache, fatigue, fever, rigors, chest pain, back pain, muscle pain), abdominal pain, depression, elevated liver enzymes level and blood disorder.
Local
- Injection site reactions and injection site necrosis.
Central Nervous System
- Muscle tightness, poor coordination, epilepsy and drowsiness.
Metabolic
- Thyroid disorder.
Gastrointestinal
- Abdominal pain and dry mouth.
Liver
- Increased level of liver enzymes and abnormal liver function.
Musculo-Skeletal
- Muscle/joint/back pain.
Blood
- Decrease in blood cells, anemia and swelling of lymph nodes.
Skin
- Rash and redness.
Genitourinary
- Increased urinary frequency and urinary incontinence.
Eye
- Abnormal vision.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.