Side effect(s) of Interferon Beta-1B

Read the side effects of Interferon Beta-1B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain.- Decrease in white blood cells, lymph node disease.- Headache, sleeplessness, incoordination.- High blood pressure.- Difficulty in breathing.- Abdominal pain.- Increase in liver enzymes.- Rash.- Increased muscle tome, muscle pain.- Urinary urgency, irregular periods, impotence.- Injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptoms, pain, fever, chills, swelling in the extremities, chest pain, uneasiness, injection site necrosis.* Avoid excess dosage.