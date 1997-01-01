Side effect(s) of Interferon Beta-1B

Read the side effects of Interferon Beta-1B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Decrease in white blood cells, injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptom complex, headache, and pain.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, lymph node disease.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, sleeplessness, incoordination.
Vascular Disorders
-
High blood pressure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain.
Liver
-
Increase in liver enzymes.
Skin
-
Rash.
Musculoskeletal
-
Increased muscle tome, muscle pain.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary urgency, irregular periods, impotence.
General
-
Injection site reaction, weakness, flu-like symptoms, pain, fever, chills, swelling in the extremities, chest pain, uneasiness, injection site necrosis.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.