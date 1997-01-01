Side effect(s) of Interferon Alpha- Two B

Read the side effects of Interferon Alpha- Two B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Application Site
-
Injection site inflammation/reaction.
Metabolic
-
Dry mouth, increased sweating, flushing and decrease in thyroid hormone.
Body as a Whole
-
Fatigue/weakness, headache, rigors, fever, weight loss, infections, abdomen pain, chest pain and uneasiness.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, anxiety, emotional lability, sleeplessness, poor concentration, agitation and nervousness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion and constipation.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells, platelets and anemia.
Liver
-
Liver enlargement.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain and joint pain.
Genitourinary
-
Menstrual disorder.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, runny nose and inflammation of sinus.
Skin
-
Hair loss, itching, rash and dry skin.
Eye and ENT
-
Taste perversion, blurred vision and eye inflammation.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.