Side effect(s) of Interferon Alpha- Two B

Read the side effects of Interferon Alpha- Two B as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Injection site inflammation/reaction.- Dry mouth, increased sweating, flushing and decrease in thyroid hormone.- Fatigue/weakness, headache, rigors, fever, weight loss, infections, abdomen pain, chest pain and uneasiness.- Dizziness, depression, anxiety, emotional lability, sleeplessness, poor concentration, agitation and nervousness.- Nausea, loss of appetite, diarrhea, vomiting, indigestion and constipation.- Decrease in white blood cells, platelets and anemia.- Liver enlargement.- Muscle pain and joint pain.- Menstrual disorder.- Difficulty in breathing, cough, runny nose and inflammation of sinus.- Hair loss, itching, rash and dry skin.- Taste perversion, blurred vision and eye inflammation.* Avoid excess dosage.