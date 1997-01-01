Side effect(s) of Interferon Alfa 2A

Read the side effects of Interferon Alfa 2A as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Flu-like syndrome, elevated liver function tests and severe infections.
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, depression, tongue tingling, sleep disorder, confusion, ringing in the ear, brain disease, seizures, lack of co-ordination, suicidal tendencies and stroke.
Heart
-
Swelling of legs, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations and chest pain.
Skin
-
Rash, transient hair loss or thinning of the hair and excessive sweating or night sweats.
Endocrine
-
Low or high thyroid hormone and increased or decreased blood sugar level.
Gastrointestinal
-
Moderate potential for nausea and vomiting, taste loss, diarrhea, dry mouth, gum inflammation, loss of appetite, weight loss and inflammation of colon and /or pancreas.
Blood
-
Decrease in white blood cells and platelets, leading to risk of infection and bleeding.
Hypersensitivity
-
Severe allergic reactions and autoimmune diseases.
Musculoskeletal
-
Severe muscle pain in chronic myelogenous leukemia patients.
Genitourinary
-
Protein in urine and acute kidney failure.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, cough, inflammation of nose and/or pharynx and drying of the oropharynx.
Eye
-
Visual disturbances and eye pain.
Other Precautions :
*Monitor blood counts, blood sugar, blood pressure levels; heart, liver, kidney, thyroid and lung functions regularly while taking this medication.