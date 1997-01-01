Side effect(s) of Interferon Alfa 2A

Read the side effects of Interferon Alfa 2A as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Flu-like syndrome, elevated liver function tests and severe infections.- Dizziness, depression, tongue tingling, sleep disorder, confusion, ringing in the ear, brain disease, seizures, lack of co-ordination, suicidal tendencies and stroke.- Swelling of legs, low blood pressure, abnormal heart rhythm, palpitations and chest pain.- Rash, transient hair loss or thinning of the hair and excessive sweating or night sweats.- Low or high thyroid hormone and increased or decreased blood sugar level.- Moderate potential for nausea and vomiting, taste loss, diarrhea, dry mouth, gum inflammation, loss of appetite, weight loss and inflammation of colon and /or pancreas.- Decrease in white blood cells and platelets, leading to risk of infection and bleeding.- Severe allergic reactions and autoimmune diseases.- Severe muscle pain in chronic myelogenous leukemia patients.- Protein in urine and acute kidney failure.- Difficulty in breathing, cough, inflammation of nose and/or pharynx and drying of the oropharynx.- Visual disturbances and eye pain.*Monitor blood counts, blood sugar, blood pressure levels; heart, liver, kidney, thyroid and lung functions regularly while taking this medication.