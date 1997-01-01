Side effect(s) of Insulin Aspart

Read the side effects of Insulin Aspart as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Metabolic
-
Low blood sugar, weight gain and low potassium level in blood.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, neuropathy, seizures and sensory disturbances.
Skin
-
Lipodystrophy (from repeated insulin injection into same site), itching, rash and skin disorder.
Allergic Reactions
-
Rash, hives, itching, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue and wheezing.
Gastrointestinal
-
Extreme thirst, extreme hunger, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.
EYE
-
Diabetic retinopathy and inflammation of nasopharynx.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary tract infection.
Heart
-
Fast or irregular heart beat.
Respiratory
-
Upper respiratory tract infection.
Local
-
Catheter occlusions, infusion-site reactions, itching at injection site, redness and swelling.
Lab tests
-
Elevated level of alkaline phosphatase.
Miscellaneous
-
Accidental injury, chest pain, absent reflexes, influenza, onychomycosis ( fungal infection of the nail) and peripheral edema.
Other Precautions :
*If you will be traveling across time zones, consult your doctor concerning adjustments in your insulin schedule.
*Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.