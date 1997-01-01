Side effect(s) of Insulin Aspart

Read the side effects of Insulin Aspart as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Low blood sugar, weight gain and low potassium level in blood.- Headache, neuropathy, seizures and sensory disturbances.- Lipodystrophy (from repeated insulin injection into same site), itching, rash and skin disorder.- Rash, hives, itching, difficulty breathing, tightness in the chest, swelling of the mouth, face, lips, or tongue and wheezing.- Extreme thirst, extreme hunger, dry mouth, nausea and vomiting.- Diabetic retinopathy and inflammation of nasopharynx.- Urinary tract infection.- Fast or irregular heart beat.- Upper respiratory tract infection.- Catheter occlusions, infusion-site reactions, itching at injection site, redness and swelling.- Elevated level of alkaline phosphatase.- Accidental injury, chest pain, absent reflexes, influenza, onychomycosis ( fungal infection of the nail) and peripheral edema.*If you will be traveling across time zones, consult your doctor concerning adjustments in your insulin schedule.*Avoid alcohol consumption while taking this medication.