Side effect(s) of Inotuzumab ozogamicin

Read the side effects of Inotuzumab ozogamicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.Nausea, stomach pain, headache, fever, chills, tirednessVomiting, diarrhea, constipation, stomatitis , reduce appetite, liver damage ranging from increased liver enzymes and bilirubin levels to potentially fatal hepatic veno-occlusive diseaseAbnormal heart rhythm (QT prolongation), bleedingCough, sore throat , difficulty in breathing, nosebleedsLow blood countsVaginal bleeding, infections, infusion-related reactions, increased risk of post-hematopoeitic stem cell transplantDose modifications are recommended, or the therapy can be discontinued depending on the occurrence of serious adverse reactions during inotuzumab ozogamicin therapy.Inotuzumab ozogamicin therapy should be initiated in women only when the pregnancy test shows a negative result.