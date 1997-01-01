Side effect(s) of Inotuzumab ozogamicin

Read the side effects of Inotuzumab ozogamicin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Common:
Nausea, stomach pain, headache, fever, chills, tiredness
Gastrointestinal:
Vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, stomatitis
, reduce appetite, liver damage ranging from increased liver enzymes and bilirubin levels to potentially fatal hepatic veno-occlusive disease
Cardiovascular:
Abnormal heart rhythm (QT prolongation), bleeding
Respiratory:
Cough, sore throat
, difficulty in breathing, nosebleeds
Blood:
Low blood counts
Others:
Vaginal bleeding, infections, infusion-related reactions, increased risk of post-hematopoeitic stem cell transplant
Other Precautions :
• Dose modifications are recommended, or the therapy can be discontinued depending on the occurrence of serious adverse reactions during inotuzumab ozogamicin therapy.
• Inotuzumab ozogamicin therapy should be initiated in women only when the pregnancy test shows a negative result.