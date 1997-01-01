Side effect(s) of Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Hemagglutinin

Read the side effects of Influenza Vaccine, Recombinant Hemagglutinin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Injection site-pain, redness, bruising, swelling.- Headache, fatigue, muscle pain, fever, nausea, chills, respiratory infections, mucus discharge from the nose and muscle pain.* Avoid excess dosage.* Flublok has a shelf life of only 16 weeks from the date of manufacture, therefore precaution should be taken before purchase. Do not use after expiration date shown on the label.