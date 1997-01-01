Side effect(s) of Indinavir

Read the side effects of Indinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
Chest pain, blood supply disorder and heart attack.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, dizziness, fatigue, general discomfort, drowsiness, oral tingling and depression.
Skin
-
Itching, rash, redness of the skin, Stevens Johnson syndrome, darkening of skin or nail, hair loss, ingrown toenails and nail infection.
Eye and ENT
-
Taste perversion.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, acid regurgitation, loss of appetite, diarrhea, increased appetite, upset stomach and abdominal distension.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney stones, absence of urine, kidney insufficiency, kidney failure, pus in urine, interstitial nephritis sometimes with indinavir crystal deposits and crystals in urine.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.