Side effect(s) of Indinavir

Read the side effects of Indinavir as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Chest pain, blood supply disorder and heart attack.- Headache, dizziness, fatigue, general discomfort, drowsiness, oral tingling and depression.- Itching, rash, redness of the skin, Stevens Johnson syndrome, darkening of skin or nail, hair loss, ingrown toenails and nail infection.- Taste perversion.- Abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, acid regurgitation, loss of appetite, diarrhea, increased appetite, upset stomach and abdominal distension.- Kidney stones, absence of urine, kidney insufficiency, kidney failure, pus in urine, interstitial nephritis sometimes with indinavir crystal deposits and crystals in urine.* Avoid excess dosage.