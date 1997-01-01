Side effect(s) of Indapamide

Read the side effects of Indapamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body As A Whole
-
Headache, weakness, infection, abdominal pain, back pain and chest pain.
Gastrointestinal
-
Constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, gastric irritation, abdominal pain or cramps and loss of appetite.
Metabolic
-
Swelling in the extremities.
Central Nervous System
-
Nervousness, dizziness, lightheadedness, drowsiness, fatigue, loss of energy, lethargy, tiredness, sleeplessness, muscle cramps, numbness of the extremities, depression, tension, anxiety, irritability and agitation.
Respiratory
-
Cough and inflammation of upper respiratory tract.
Eye
-
Eye inflammation and blurred vision.
Heart
-
Low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and palpitations.
Genitourinary
-
Frequency of urination and nighttime urination.
Skin
-
Rash, hives and itching.
Miscellaneous
-
Impotence, reduced sexual activity, runny nose and weight loss.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.