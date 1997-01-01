Side effect(s) of Indapamide

Read the side effects of Indapamide as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, weakness, infection, abdominal pain, back pain and chest pain.- Constipation, diarrhea, indigestion, nausea, vomiting, gastric irritation, abdominal pain or cramps and loss of appetite.- Swelling in the extremities.- Nervousness, dizziness, lightheadedness, drowsiness, fatigue, loss of energy, lethargy, tiredness, sleeplessness, muscle cramps, numbness of the extremities, depression, tension, anxiety, irritability and agitation.- Cough and inflammation of upper respiratory tract.- Eye inflammation and blurred vision.- Low blood pressure, irregular heartbeat and palpitations.- Frequency of urination and nighttime urination.- Rash, hives and itching.- Impotence, reduced sexual activity, runny nose and weight loss.* Avoid excess dosage.