Side effect(s) of Immune Globulin Intravenous

Read the side effects of Immune Globulin Intravenous as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
-
High or low blood pressure, heart arrest and blood clotting events.
Central Nervous System
-
Weakness, dizziness, fatigue, headache, sleeplessness, coma, loss of consciousness, seizures and tremor.
Skin
-
Skin inflammation, redness, increased sweating, flushing, blisters, itching, bruising, rash, Stevens-Johnson syndrome and hives.
Eye and ENT
-
Ear pain, nosebleed, nose congestion, cold, runny nose and sore throat.
Gastrointestinal
-
Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, stomach discomfort and vomiting.
Genitourinary
-
Acute kidney failure and acute tubular necrosis.
Blood
-
Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.
Liver
-
Liver dysfunction.
Metabolic
-
Increased BUN.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, leg cramps, limb pain, neck pain and rigors.
Respiratory
-
Acute respiratory distress syndrome, shortness of breath, asthma, lung inflammation, bluish, difficulty in breathing, increased cough, lung swelling, sinus inflammation, upper respiratory tract infection and wheezing.
Miscellaneous
-
Accidental injury, chills, fever, pain, pain in extremities and tightness in chest.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.