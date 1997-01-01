Side effect(s) of Immune Globulin Intravenous

Read the side effects of Immune Globulin Intravenous as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- High or low blood pressure, heart arrest and blood clotting events.- Weakness, dizziness, fatigue, headache, sleeplessness, coma, loss of consciousness, seizures and tremor.- Skin inflammation, redness, increased sweating, flushing, blisters, itching, bruising, rash, Stevens-Johnson syndrome and hives.- Ear pain, nosebleed, nose congestion, cold, runny nose and sore throat.- Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, stomach discomfort and vomiting.- Acute kidney failure and acute tubular necrosis.- Anemia and decrease in white blood cells and platelets.- Liver dysfunction.- Increased BUN.- Muscle pain, joint pain, back pain, leg cramps, limb pain, neck pain and rigors.- Acute respiratory distress syndrome, shortness of breath, asthma, lung inflammation, bluish, difficulty in breathing, increased cough, lung swelling, sinus inflammation, upper respiratory tract infection and wheezing.- Accidental injury, chills, fever, pain, pain in extremities and tightness in chest.* Avoid excess dosage.