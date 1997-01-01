Side effect(s) of Imipenem and Cilastatin

Read the side effects of Imipenem and Cilastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Rash and hives.- Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tooth or tongue discoloration and altered taste.- Inflammation, pain, vein inflammation and severe allergic reactions.* Avoid excess dosage.* Avoid prolonged or long-term use of this medication.* Monitor kidney function, liver function and complete blood cell count while taking this medication.