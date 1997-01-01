Side effect(s) of Imipenem and Cilastatin

Read the side effects of Imipenem and Cilastatin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Skin
-
Rash and hives.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, tooth or tongue discoloration and altered taste.
Local
-
Inflammation, pain, vein inflammation and severe allergic reactions.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* Avoid prolonged or long-term use of this medication.
* Monitor kidney function, liver function and complete blood cell count while taking this medication.