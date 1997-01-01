Side effect(s) of Imidapril

Read the side effects of Imidapril as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances.- Mouth ulcers, inflammation of pancreas, and taste disturbances.- Dry cough and other upper respiratory tract symptoms.- Rash, angioedema, photosensitivity, hair loss and mood disturbances.- Kidney impairment, blood disorders and protein in urine.- Chest pain, palpitations and fast heart rate.- Muscle cramps.*Avoid excess dosage.