Side effect(s) of Imidapril

Most Common
-
Dizziness, headache, fatigue, tingling, impotence and sleep disturbances.
Gastrointestinal
-
Mouth ulcers, inflammation of pancreas, and taste disturbances.
Respiratory
-
Dry cough and other upper respiratory tract symptoms.
Skin
-
Rash, angioedema, photosensitivity, hair loss and mood disturbances.
Genitourinary
-
Kidney impairment, blood disorders and protein in urine.
Heart
-
Chest pain, palpitations and fast heart rate.
Musculoskeletal
-
Muscle cramps.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.