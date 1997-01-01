Side effect(s) of Imatinib

Read the side effects of Imatinib as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Compression of the heart, inflammation of the pericardium and blood clot.
Central nervous System
Loss of strength, fatigue/lethargy, flu like symptoms, headache, dizziness, depression, sleeplessness, anxiety, decreased tactile sensibility, tingling, weakness, CNS hemorrhage and swelling of the brain.
Skin
Rash/desquamation, itching, baldness, sweating, dry skin, redness of the skin and flushing.
Eye and ENT
Eye edema, inflammation of the nose and pharynx, increased tears, pharynx and the esophagus pain, runny nose, blurred vision, bleeding in conjunctiva, dry eye and eyelid swelling.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, dry mouth, gastritis, loss of appetite, difficulty in swallowing, gastro esophageal reflux, GI bleeding, gas, intestinal obstruction, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, constipation, flatulence, abdominal distention and tumor hemorrhage/tumor necrosis.
Blood
-Bleeding, decrease in white blood cells, platelets, hemoglobin, subdural hematoma (SDH)
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.
* It may affect blood-clot, avoid unusual bruising or injury.