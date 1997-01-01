Side effect(s) of Iloprost

Read the side effects of Iloprost as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Flushing, increased cough, headache, flu syndrome, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramp, dizziness, diarrhea, low blood pressure, sleeplessness and fainting.- Congestive heart failure, chest pain, fast heart rate, difficulty in breathing, peripheral edema and kidney failure.* Avoid excess dosage.* It may affect patient’s blood pressure and platelet count, monitor blood pressure and blood count regularly.