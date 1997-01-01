Side effect(s) of Iloperidone

Read the side effects of Iloperidone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Body as a Whole
Joint pain, fatigue, muscle stiffness, increased weight.
Heart
Fast heart rate, low blood pressure.
Eye
Blurred vision.
Gastrointestinal
Nausea, dry mouth, diarrhea, abdominal discomfort.
Infections
Upper respiratory tract infection.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, drowsiness, movement disorders, tremor, lethargy.
Genitourinary
Ejaculation failure.
Respiratory
Nose block, difficulty in breathing.
Skin
Rash.
Metabolic
Increased level of blood glucose, weight gain, abnormal amount of lipids in blood.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.