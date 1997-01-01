Side effect(s) of Ibuprofen

Read the side effects of Ibuprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Nausea, epigastric pain, heartburn, diarrhea, abdominal distress, vomiting, blood in stools, indigestion, constipation, abdominal cramps or pain and fullness of GI tract (bloating and flatulence).- Dizziness, headache and nervousness.- Rash and itching.- Ringing in the ear.- Bleeding.- Decreased appetite.- Edema and fluid retention.- Angioedema.* Avoid excess dosage.