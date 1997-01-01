Side effect(s) of Ibuprofen

Read the side effects of Ibuprofen as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Gastrointestinal
-
Nausea, epigastric pain, heartburn, diarrhea, abdominal distress, vomiting, blood in stools, indigestion, constipation, abdominal cramps or pain and fullness of GI tract (bloating and flatulence).
Central Nervous System
-
Dizziness, headache and nervousness.
Skin
-
Rash and itching.
ENT
-
Ringing in the ear.
Blood
-
Bleeding.
Metabolic
-
Decreased appetite.
Heart
-
Edema and fluid retention.
Allergic Reactions
-
Angioedema.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.