Side effect(s) of Ibopamine

Read the side effects of Ibopamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Heart
Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart beat and low blood pressure.
Central Nervous System
Dizziness, fainting, anxiety, fear, restlessness, sleeplessness, confusion, irritability, headache, weakness and psychotic symptoms.
Respiratory
Difficulty in breathing.
Gastrointestinal
Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.
Eye
Dilatation of pupil.
Genitourinary
Difficulty in urination and urinary retention.
Metabolic
Sweating increased salivation and increased sugar.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.