Side effect(s) of Ibopamine

Read the side effects of Ibopamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Palpitations, fast heart rate, abnormal heart rhythm, slow heart beat and low blood pressure.- Dizziness, fainting, anxiety, fear, restlessness, sleeplessness, confusion, irritability, headache, weakness and psychotic symptoms.- Difficulty in breathing.- Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting.- Dilatation of pupil.- Difficulty in urination and urinary retention.- Sweating increased salivation and increased sugar.* Avoid excess dosage.