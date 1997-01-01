Side effect(s) of Hyoscyamine

Read the side effects of Hyoscyamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Headache, nervousness, drowsiness, weakness, dizziness, confusion, sleeplessness, fever, excitability, restlessness, tremor, speech disturbances and involuntary muscle movement.- Palpitations and fast heart beat.- Allergic reactions, skin rash and flushing.- Nasal congestion, altered taste, dilation of the pupil, paralysis of the ciliary muscle, blurred vision, increased ocular tension and loss of taste.- Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, heartburn constipation and bloated feeling.- Urinary hesitancy and retention and impotence.- Suppressed lactation and decreased sweating.*Avoid excess dosage.