Side effect(s) of Hyoscyamine

Read the side effects of Hyoscyamine as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Central Nervous System
-
Headache, nervousness, drowsiness, weakness, dizziness, confusion, sleeplessness, fever, excitability, restlessness, tremor, speech disturbances and involuntary muscle movement.
Heart
-
Palpitations and fast heart beat.
Skin
-
Allergic reactions, skin rash and flushing.
Eye and ENT
-
Nasal congestion, altered taste, dilation of the pupil, paralysis of the ciliary muscle, blurred vision, increased ocular tension and loss of taste.
Gastrointestinal
-
Dry mouth, nausea, vomiting, difficulty in swallowing, heartburn constipation and bloated feeling.
Genitourinary
-
Urinary hesitancy and retention and impotence.
Miscellaneous
-
Suppressed lactation and decreased sweating.
Other Precautions :
*Avoid excess dosage.