Side effect(s) of Hydroxocobalamin

Read the side effects of Hydroxocobalamin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.
Most Common
-
Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain.
Eye
-
Swelling, irritation and redness.
Gastrointestinal
-
Difficulty in swallowing, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion and lower gastrointestinal bleeding.
General
-
Swelling in the extremities and chest discomfort.
Immune system
-
Allergic reaction.
Central Nervous system
-
Memory impairment, dizziness, and restlessness.
Respiratory
-
Difficulty in breathing, throat tightness and dry throat.
Skin
-
Hives and itching.
Miscellaneous
-
Hot flush.
Other Precautions :
* Avoid excess dosage.