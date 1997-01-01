Side effect(s) of Hydroxocobalamin

Read the side effects of Hydroxocobalamin as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Redness of the skin, rash, high blood pressure, nausea, headache and injection site pain.- Swelling, irritation and redness.- Difficulty in swallowing, abdominal discomfort, vomiting, diarrhea, indigestion and lower gastrointestinal bleeding.- Swelling in the extremities and chest discomfort.- Allergic reaction.- Memory impairment, dizziness, and restlessness.- Difficulty in breathing, throat tightness and dry throat.- Hives and itching.- Hot flush.* Avoid excess dosage.