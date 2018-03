Read the side effects of Hydroquinone as described in the medical literature. In case of any doubt consult your doctor or pharmacist.- Mild burning, stinging,tingling, redness, dryness, itching, pimples, rash. Some of the serious effects include blistering, cracking of the skin and ochronosis (bluish black pigmentation on the skin).* Stop the medication if there is no improvement after 3 months of treatment.